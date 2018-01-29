Strukton team to fit solar panels for Saudi rail depot

A partnership of Strukton and Wagner Solar is to fit thousands of solar panels to the roof of a depot for a metro line being built in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The US$3.8m (£2.7m) contract will see the team install almost 4,300 panels on the depot serving the system’s lines 4 and 6.

The work was awarded by Samsung C&T, which is responsible for the mechanical, electrical and plumbing works of Line 4.