News » International » Strukton team to fit solar panels for Saudi rail depot » published 29 Jan 2018
Strukton team to fit solar panels for Saudi rail depot
A partnership of Strukton and Wagner Solar is to fit thousands of solar panels to the roof of a depot for a metro line being built in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The US$3.8m (£2.7m) contract will see the team install almost 4,300 panels on the depot serving the system’s lines 4 and 6.
The work was awarded by Samsung C&T, which is responsible for the mechanical, electrical and plumbing works of Line 4.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 29 Jan 2018 (last updated on 29 Jan 2018).