Construction News

Tue January 30 2018

News » International » Strukton team to fit solar panels for Saudi rail depot » published 29 Jan 2018

Strukton team to fit solar panels for Saudi rail depot

A partnership of Strukton and Wagner Solar is to fit thousands of solar panels to the roof of a depot for a metro line being built in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The US$3.8m (£2.7m) contract will see the team install almost 4,300 panels on the depot serving the system’s lines 4 and 6.

The work was awarded by Samsung C&T, which is responsible for the mechanical, electrical and plumbing works of Line 4.

 

 

This article was published on 29 Jan 2018 (last updated on 29 Jan 2018).

