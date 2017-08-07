Student rooms planned for Bristol hospital site

Empiric Student Property has bought the freehold of the former St Mary's Hospital in Bristol for £8m to turn it into student accommodation.

Empiric Student Property plans to convert the 3,400 m2 former hospital building into a 100+ bed student accommodation development, with a mix of studios, two-bed apartments and townhouses, to be managed under its Hello Student brand.

Subject to planning permission, the Company is targeting starting building work in summer 2018.

Paul Hadaway, chief executive of Empiric Student Property, said: "Bristol is a prime location for the group, and the St Mary's Hospital site is ideally situated to target students at the University of Bristol. The University is planning for significant growth across the city, and suffers from a shortage of good quality student accommodation. This will be Empiric's third asset in Bristol, resulting in a portfolio serving circa 0.7% of Bristol's full-time student population when complete, helping to relieve the city's supply-demand imbalance."