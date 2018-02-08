Study confirms benefits of proposed Helsinki-Tallinn tunnel

A rail tunnel linking the Arctic region with the heart of Europe via Finland would bring wide-ranging benefits, a newly published feasibility study has concluded.

The FinEst Link project published the results of the feasibility study which found that that the Helsinki-Tallinn railway tunnel connection would bring both social and economic benefits to the cities and states in the area and to Europe overall.

The results of the study will be evaluated in more detail during the spring and there will be reflection on how possible further work would be implemented and financed.

The tunnel could be a significant project for all of Finland and Europe, not only for Helsinki and Tallinn, says Minister of Transport and Communications Berner.

Berner emphasised the increasing importance of the Arctic region from the viewpoint of both the Nordic countries and the EU. Well-functioning transport and telecommunication connections in turn are a prerequisite for the sustainable development and growth of the Arctic region, she said.

The FinEst Link project is a feasibility study financed by the EU's Interreg Central Baltic programme. The project has been coordinated by the Helsinki-Uusimaa Regional Council.