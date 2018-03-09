News » UK » Styles & Wood de-lists as takeover completes » published 9 Mar 2018
Styles & Wood de-lists as takeover completes
Fit-out contractor Styles & Wood Group has now officially joined forces with office furnisher Southerns Group and its shares have ceased trading on the London Stock Exchange.
This marks completion of the acquisition of Styles & Wood by Central Square Holdings Limited (CSHL), Southerns’ parent company, which was first announced in December 2017. [See our previous report here.]
Styles & Wood chief executive Tony Lenehan, now chief executive of the enlarged group, said: “Today officially opens a new chapter for S&W and Southerns Group. The combination of both businesses creates a truly unique offering within the property services market. We believe our new group will bring exciting times for everyone involved and benefits to our customers, employees, and partners.”
