Styles & Wood lands £38m India Buildings refurb

Styles & Wood Group has won a £38m contract to fit out and refurbish the India Buildings in Liverpool, preparing them for use as government offices.

The 72-week programme of works consist of a Category A fit out, which involves major refurbishment to the Grade II listed building. HM Revenue & Customs has agreed to lease the building from 2019 as one of its new regional centres.

Styles & Wood was awarded the contract by Shelborn Asset Management following a two-stage tender process.

Chief executive Tony Lenehan said: "We are delighted to have won the contract to deliver this major refurbishment and fit out project for Shelborn Asset Management and are confident that we can contribute to the creation of an exciting state of the art workplace environment for HMRC. India Buildings is one of the most iconic buildings in the northwest and will provide an important contribution to the government's national hubs programme."