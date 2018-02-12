Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Tue February 13 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information
Related Information

News » Over £20m » Styles & Wood lands £38m India Buildings refurb » published 12 Feb 2018

Styles & Wood lands £38m India Buildings refurb

Styles & Wood Group has won a £38m contract to fit out and refurbish the India Buildings in Liverpool, preparing them for use as government offices.

Liverpool's India Buildings Above: Liverpool's India Buildings

The 72-week programme of works consist of a Category A fit out, which involves major refurbishment to the Grade II listed building. HM Revenue & Customs has agreed to lease the building from 2019 as one of its new regional centres.

Styles & Wood was awarded the contract by Shelborn Asset Management following a two-stage tender process.

Chief executive Tony Lenehan said: "We are delighted to have won the contract to deliver this major refurbishment and fit out project for Shelborn Asset Management and are confident that we can contribute to the creation of an exciting state of the art workplace environment for HMRC.  India Buildings is one of the most iconic buildings in the northwest and will provide an important contribution to the government's national hubs programme."

 

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 12 Feb 2018 (last updated on 12 Feb 2018).

More News Channels