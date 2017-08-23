Sumitomo team lands £3.5bn Bangladesh project

A team of Sumitomo, Toshiba and IHI has signed a contract to build Bangladesh’s first deep-sea port and a coal-fired power station that will supply more than 10% of the country’s electricity.

The project for Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh is modelled on Kashima Port in Japan will be constructed at designated sites on Matarbari Island in southeastern Bangladesh.

The project is being financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the total project cost will amount to 500 billion yen (£3.56bn) – the biggest amount it has financed for a single contract.

Sumitomo Corporation will be responsible for civil work and auxiliary equipment as well as for port construction including dredging works, together with Japanese subcontractors including Toshiba Plant Systems & Services and Penta-Ocean Construction. Toshiba will supply and install the steam turbines and the generators, while IHI will be in charge of providing and installing the boilers.

Imported coal will be used as fuel for the plant, which will have generation capacity of 1,200MW (two units of 600MW) and will constitute more than 10% of the total generation capacity of Bangladesh.

The high-efficiency coal-fired power plant equipment will use Japanese technology and will generate high-pressure steam and temperatures designed to realised improved control of fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions.

The first deep sea port in Bangladesh will be constructed adjacent to the power plant, contributing to further development of the Matarbari area.

Construction is due for completion by July 2024.