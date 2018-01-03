Supervision contract awarded for Brussels metro

A €6m (£5.3m) contract has been awarded for the cost control, risk management and planning of a tunnelled metro expansion project in Brussels, Belgium.

Client Beliris has appointed Arcadis for the work, which will span both the study and execution phases of the metro line 3 Albert/Bordet project.

The major project includes the conversion of the existing tram line into a ‘premetro’ that could later be converted to full metro standards. The project includes construction of a 5km extension operated as an automatic metro together with the building of seven new stations and a depot for the maintenance and stabling of trains.

The expansion will enable the frequency and capacity of the metro to be increased to meet the expected demographic growth. The new route will run from the Brussels North station to the new maintenance workshop in Haren. The new stations on the line will be at Liedts, Colignon, Verboekhoven, Riga, Linde, Vrede and Bordet.

The new metro tunnel will have an average depth of 25m to 30m and the stations will be three floors deep. The monotube tunnel with a diameter of 9.8 m will be drilled with a tunnel boring machine.

Beliris technical department head Jens De Smet said that "due to the complexity of the project we have chosen to appoint a consultancy for the cost control, quantity survey, risk management and planning, a function that is mandatory in France, but not yet very common in Belgium. Arcadis has proven to be a reliable partner for this type of infrastructure work both in Belgium and abroad.” In Paris, Arcadis was also appointed as 'assistant au maître d'ouvrage' (assistant to the project supervisor) for the expansion of the metro network, Le Grand Paris Express.

"All major cities are facing growing challenges related to traffic congestion and air pollution, and we are pleased to be able to contribute to this project to improve the mobility and quality of life for Brussels residents and commuters." said Kristof Peperstraete, CEO of Arcadis Belgium.