Supplier day for £1.1bn Yorkshire Water alliance

Yorkshire Water is holding an industry briefing day later this month for suppliers interested in joining forces for a £1.1bn programme of work.

Yorkshire Water is advertising for two contractors to join its Yorkshire Alliance, a framework that will run for an initial five years from 2019, with the possibility of two extensions of three years each.

Work to be carried out by the alliance includes reservoirs, raw water inlets, water treatment works, wastewater treatment works and outlets.

Andy Clark, head of procurement & contract management at Yorkshire Water, said: “We have always sought to develop relationships with contractors and consultants that support delivery of benefits to customers, wider stakeholders and the environment. So, to address the diverse range of risks within the asset base we are looking to engage widely with a supply chain that is agile and able to respond to the level of change required to meet future needs.

“As well as being efficient, services must be resilient in the long term and provide multiple benefits to the customers and communities we serve. How we work with service partners is vital in delivering the services customers want, in the way that meets expectations at a price that customers believe is fair.”

He added: “Innovation is a key driving force, allowing delivery of more while keeping costs down and helping meet the challenges of climate change, population growth and economic pressures. Future supply chain partners will also need to support the development and delivery of low carbon solutions and enhance Yorkshire Water’s use of standard products and solutions, off site construction and modular build.”

Expression of interest closes on 2nd April 2018. Yorkshire Water is hosting a supply chain event in Leeds on Monday 19th March 2018. To book, email AMP7supplychain@yorkshirewater.co.uk