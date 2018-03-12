Suppliers invited to hear Stansted plans

Stansted Airport is holding a supplier engagement day on 13th April 2018 for its £340m expansion plans.

The planned second phase of Stansted Airport’s transformation programme involves construction of a new Arrivals building to sit alongside the existing terminal building, in keeping with the Norman Foster design. The current terminal will be reconfigured to form a Departures only facility. Landside and airside civil engineering works are also required.

The airport plans to let the new Arrivals and reconfigured Departures buildings as separate lots. The Arrivals lot is estimated at £120m to £150m in value. For this lot, the anticipated call for competition, to be through the Achilles UVDB System, is expected in the second quarter of 2018.

The Departures lot is approximately £180m to £230m in value. The anticipated call for competition is an OJEU process with contract notice expected in Q4 2018.

The 34,000m2 Arrivals facility, designed by architect Pascall & Watson, secured planning permission in April 2017. [See our previous report here.]

The supplier engagement day on 13th April 2018 will provide an overview of the schemes and an opportunity to ask questions. If you would like to attend, email DD-STP_Procurement@stanstedairport.com by 26th March.