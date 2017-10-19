Suspended jail sentence for height safety failings

A London builder has been given a six-month suspended prison sentence after an employee fell from height.

Southwark Crown Court heard how, on 11th November 2016, sole trader James Gibson was undertaking a refurbishment project when a worker fell through an unprotected hole in the ground floor into the basement below, suffering serious head injuries.

The subsequent investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that failures in management had led to a number of height safety issues on site, including a lack of sufficient edge protection to prevent workers from falling through the three-metre wide opening in the floor.

James Gibson of Brent Street, London, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 6 (3) of the Work at Height Regulations 2005. He was given a six month prison sentence suspended for 18 months and ordered to pay costs of £8,442.