News » UK » Swansea approves £24m student block » published 7 Aug 2017
Swansea approves £24m student block
Plans for a £24m purpose-built student accommodation development in Swansea have been approved.
Crosslane Student Developments has secured planning consent for the 307-bed scheme on The Kingsway in Swansea as well as for a smaller 83-bed student accommodation development on Calton Road in Edinburgh.
Completion of both schemes is scheduled for September 2019 and they will be operated under Crosslane’s Prime Student Living brand.
Crosslane has appointed Day Architectural as architect for the Swansea development and JM Architects in Edinburgh.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 7 Aug 2017 (last updated on 7 Aug 2017).