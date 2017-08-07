Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

News » UK » Swansea approves £24m student block » published 7 Aug 2017

Swansea approves £24m student block

Plans for a £24m purpose-built student accommodation development in Swansea have been approved.

Crosslane's plan for The Kingsway in Swansea Above: Crosslane's plan for The Kingsway in Swansea

Crosslane Student Developments has secured planning consent for the 307-bed scheme on The Kingsway in Swansea as well as for a smaller 83-bed student accommodation development on Calton Road in Edinburgh.

Completion of both schemes is scheduled for September 2019 and they will be operated under Crosslane’s Prime Student Living brand.

Crosslane has appointed Day Architectural as architect for the Swansea development and JM Architects in Edinburgh.

 

This article was published on 7 Aug 2017 (last updated on 7 Aug 2017).

