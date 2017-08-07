Swansea approves £24m student block

Plans for a £24m purpose-built student accommodation development in Swansea have been approved.

Crosslane Student Developments has secured planning consent for the 307-bed scheme on The Kingsway in Swansea as well as for a smaller 83-bed student accommodation development on Calton Road in Edinburgh.

Completion of both schemes is scheduled for September 2019 and they will be operated under Crosslane’s Prime Student Living brand.

Crosslane has appointed Day Architectural as architect for the Swansea development and JM Architects in Edinburgh.