Sweco buys Danish architect

Sweco has agreed to buy a Danish architectural firm with 220 employees.

The acquisition of Årstiderne Arkitekter will establish an integrated architecture and engineering practice in the country.

“Sweco has a strong track record of growth through acquisitions, and this acquisition follows our strategy of providing a full-service offering to our customers,” said Sweco president and CEO Tomas Carlsson.

Engineering and architecture consultancy Sweco already employs more than 15,000 specialits; with Årstiderne Arkitekter it will have a total of 1,200 architects.

“Our customers are increasingly asking for turnkey engineering and architecture solutions, which we now can offer thanks to this acquisition,” said Sweco Denmark president Dariush Rezai. “With 30 years of experience, Årstiderne Arkitekter has built a strong offering and a highly esteemed and successful architecture practice. This acquisition is in line with our ambitious growth agenda for the Danish market. Together we can grow the business and create additional value for our customers by offering a full palette of expertise as one firm.”

Årstiderne Arkitekter has approximately 220 full-time-equivalents as of December 2017, with full-year (July 2016-June 2017) revenues of DKK174m (£20.6m)

The acquisition is subject to approval by the Danish competition authority and is expected to close during the first quarter of this year.