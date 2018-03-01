News » International » Sweco buys German engineering firm » published 1 Mar 2018
Sweco buys German engineering firm
Architecture and engineering consultancy Sweco has agreed to buy BML Ingenieure, a German engineering company that operates in the Frankfurt area.
BML has 21 employees and will become a department within the Sweco’s Planning & Design division.
“The acquisition will strengthen our position in the Frankfurt region and bring strong competence in a market with high growth,” said Sweco president and CEO Tomas Carlsson. “We look forward to joining our businesses and working together to create value for our customers.”
BML carries out work in engineering and planning within the building services and district heating markets.
“Customers are increasingly asking for general planning services from one single partner,” said Ina Brandes, president of Sweco Central Europe. “The acquisition of BML means that we will be able to provide market-leading services in this area. We look forward to developing the company together and providing our customers with extensive expertise.
