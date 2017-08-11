Sweco opens Irish office

Engineering and design consultancy Sweco UK has expanded its Irish presence with the opening of a new office in Cork.

Sweco has undergone consistent growth since launching in the UK last April following its acquisition of Grontmij. The Cork office at Phoenix House on Monahan Road will complement Sweco’s 12 locations in the UK, the most recent of which opened in Stockton, Teesside, in June.

Previous projects in Ireland include the implementation of telemetry systems with Irish Water, the development of SSE’s Galway Wind Park and work on the M8 Cashel to Mitchelstown motorway, the M50 upgrade in Dublin and the M3 Clonee to Kells motorway scheme in Meath.

The office has initially been occupied by a team of four transportation specialists, but the team will also contribute to multi-disciplinary services being delivered by the consultancy’s buildings, energy, environment, transportation and water and asset management business units.

Sweco UK managing director Max Joy said: “Since launching Sweco in the UK we have experienced positive revenue growth and the projects we have been involved with in Ireland have contributed to this.”

“We chose to open in Cork to establish a permanent presence in Ireland which will further enhance the service provided to our clients based in the country and operating within it. The expansion forms part of our ongoing strategic growth plans as it provides the platform for our teams to explore new opportunities to generate additional sustainable, profitable growth.”

The Cork team is currently working on the Oweninny wind farm in Mayo, phase two of the A1 junctions project in Northern Ireland and will shortly begin tender design work on the A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe dualling scheme, also in Northern Ireland.