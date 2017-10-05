Sweco picked for new Norwegian motorway

Sweco is to design a 24km stretch of the new E6 motorway in Hedmark, Norway.

The SEK70m (£6.5m) commission is for a project to build a new motorway between Arnkvern and Moelv, through Ringsaker municipality in Hedmark county.

Sweco has been appointed by construction company Veidekke, which is building the road for Norwegian infrastructure development company Nye Veier.

“This is a significant project as E6 is the main north-south road through Norway. I’m glad that we can provide our expertise and commitment to design tomorrow’s infrastructure,” said Sweco Norway president Grete Aspelund. “It will contribute to make travelling safer and more efficient”

The project will start immediately and the motorway is scheduled to open to the public in December 2020.