Sweco picked for Stockholm station

The Swedish Transport Administration has commissioned Sweco for the planning and design of a major modernisation of Stockholm Central Station.

The project covers the entire station, from tracks to platforms, and Sweco estimates the total order value to exceed SEK300m (£28m).

Stockholm Central is the busiest railway station in Sweden, with around 1,000 daily arrivals and departures. The station’s railway network and station environment must be modernised to meet future needs and improve accessibility for travellers. This includes everything from switchgears and new waiting bays and turntables for the trains to renovated and accessibility-adapted platforms.

Sweco’s role covers a range of disciplines – from railways, environment and architecture to design, technical building services and project management.

The project will be completed in stages to ensure that the station operates efficiently during the entire period. Sweco will prepare systems documentation, conduct and produce tender documents for contractors. The firm will also provide support to the Swedish Transport Administration as the real estate company Jernhusen is planning for an overbuild of the railway tracks.

Work on the project will begin immediately and continue through to 2022.