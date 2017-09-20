Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

News » UK » Sweco recruits BuroHappold engineer » published 20 Sep 2017

Sweco recruits BuroHappold engineer

Consulting engineer Sweco has appointed David Leversha as structural director of its UK buildings division.

David Leversha Above: David Leversha

David Leversha joins Sweco from BuroHappold, where he worked on the Lowry Centre in Salford, Manchester’s 2 St Peter’s Square office development, the new Science & Health Building at Coventry University and the proposed SnOasis indoor ski slope in Suffolk.

Geoffrey Palmer, Sweco UK’s operations director for buildings, said: “His experience of completing award-winning projects for a broad range of clients makes him a strong asset for the team.”

Recent projects for Sweco include Number 1 Spinningfields in Manchester, One Nine Elms in London, Bloomberg’s new European headquarters, Five Pancras Square at King’s Cross and the new Camden Council offices.

 

This article was published on 20 Sep 2017 (last updated on 20 Sep 2017).

