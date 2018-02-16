Sweco targets Irish expansion

Engineering consultancy Sweco is set to double the headcount in its Irish office over the next 12 months.

Sweco has won roles on several key frameworks including work for Dublin Airport and Irish Water, we well as a four-year framework in Northern Ireland.

The company, which established the office in Cork last year, plans to double its headcount to 20 over the next year to deliver the pipeline of multidisciplinary work across asset management, transportation, energy and environment.

In August 2017, Sweco’s asset management team was appointed to Dublin Airport’s five-year asset management programme, which will see it optimise the management of current systems and help to deliver the airport’s plans for investment.

In addition, Sweco will implement a new telemetry system network for Irish Water across its national portfolio and will target growth opportunities in Ireland’s renewable sector, following its work on the Oweninny Wind Farm in Mayo and SSE’s Galway Wind Park.

Sweco’s Transportation team has also been appointed to the Department for Infrastructure’s four-year major works consultancy services framework in Northern Ireland.

Technical director Tina Raleigh has joined the business to spearhead and grow Sweco’s environment team in Ireland. She has extensive experience in environmental impact assessments and planning applications for strategic infrastructure, as well as in consultancy on major renewable energy and transportation projects across the country.