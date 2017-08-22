Swedish first for OHL

The award of a €215m (£196m) rail upgrade marks OHL’s first contract win Sweden.

A 50:50 joint venture of OHL and Swedish contractor NCC will upgrade the line between Lund and Arlöv (Malmö) - one of the busiest rail routes in Sweden.

The contract was awarded by Swedish Transport Administration, Trafikverket, and follows OHL’s entry to the Norwegian market in 2015 when it won work on the Follo Line. OHL is continuing to study several infrastructure projects in Sweden, where a high-speed programme will be launched soon.

The OHL-NCC joint venture will construct the first 8km stretch of the line between the Swedish cities of Arlöv and Flackarp. The tender winners can also choose to contribute to the design of the 3km stretch between Flackarp and Lund, and subsequently negotiate with the client to construct it.

The project involves constructing two temporary tracks parallel to the current 5km line, where rail traffic will run during construction. The contract will result in four tracks instead of the two current ones. This requires building a recess up to 6m deep for 5km of the 8km of the line, including 400m underground near the station at Akarp.

The contract includes constructing three new stations at Burlöv, Akarp and Hjärup, four over-passes and two under-passes that cross the route, and three under-passes crossing the E6/E20 highway.