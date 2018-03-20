Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Tue March 20 2018

Swift decision favours St Neots expansion

Huntingdonshire District Council has resolved to grant planning permission to a 2,800-home urban extension at St Neots.

The site to be developed Above: The site to be developed

The planning application was submitted jointly by developer Urban & Civic and trusts associated with Nuffield College, Oxford .

The proposed 162-hectare Wintringham  extension includes two new primary schools, health facilities and 63,000 m2 of new employment space as well as housing.

Urban & Civic acquired a 33% interest in the project for £13.3m in April 2017 and has taken on master developer role.  Terms have been agreed for the first parcel and the target is for first occupations by November 2019. 

Urban & Civic chief executive Nigel Hugill said: "Last night's decision demonstrates exactly what can be achieved when a master developer and a committed local authority work positively together.  The application, including almost 3,000 new homes, was determined within 20 weeks.  That must be a record.  In 30 years of large scale development, I have never known a new strategic application being determined so expeditiously.  First plot sales will be under the now established Urban & Civic licence model and are well advanced.  We are working towards initial occupations within two years of application submission.  The historic average on major residential projects is almost seven years."

 

 

