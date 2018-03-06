Sydney deal clears way for rail links to new airport

Local, state and federal governments have signed an agreement for development of the outer west area of Sydney, Australia, including starting work on a major new rail link.

The Western Sydney City Deal builds on the Australian government’s AU$5.3bn investment in the Western Sydney Airport. It is designed to catalyse investment, development and job opportunities, while also incorporating measures to improve community infrastructure and ‘liveability’.

The Australian and NSW Governments, together with eight local governments, signed the deal this week. The 20-year agreement between the three levels of government is aimed at delivering a ‘once-in-a-generation transformation’ of Sydney’s outer west, creating the ‘Western Parkland City’.

A centrepiece commitment from the Australian and NSW Governments is to deliver the first stage of Western Sydney Rail, a north-south rail link from St Marys to Badgerys Creek Aerotropolis via Western Sydney Airport. The governments have also released the Western Sydney Rail Needs Scoping Study.

The Western Sydney City Deal includes commitments from all levels of government across six priority domains:

connectivity – connecting the Western City by ‘world-class’ road, rail, aviation and digital infrastructure;

jobs for the future – building on the opportunities brought by Western Sydney Airport to drive business investment and employment growth;

skills and education – coordinated approach to education, skills and training;

planning and housing – a package of reform across the planning spectrum to improve housing supply and affordability;

liveability and environment – working together to ensure the Western City is a great place to live, with inclusive and welcoming communities and celebrated natural assets;

governance – a shared vision and implementation plan for the Western City.

An implementation plan for the Western Sydney City Deal will be released this year. It will provide further detail on the delivery of commitments under the Deal, including timeframes and accountabilities. Progress reports will be published each year.