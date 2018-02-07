Systra team to manage Lyon-Turin tunnelling

A team of Systra and three other firms has been picked for the civils project management of more than 22km of the tunnels for the major rail link being built between Lyon and Turin.

The S2IP consortium comprises Setec, Systra, Italferr and Pini Swiss Engineers. Systra’s Italian subsidiary Systra Sotecni will also be involved in the project.

Tunnel Euralpin Lyon-Turin (TELT) - the Franco-Italian company delivering the new link – has awarded the S2IP team the civil engineering project management of the access tunnels between Saint-Martin-La-Porte and La Praz in the French Alps. The S2IP consortium will be responsible for project managing two single-track parallel tunnels, which are 22.1km in length.

When it opens in 2030, the 57.5km-long Lyon-Turin tunnel will link the international stations of Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and Suse. It will reduce the journey time between Lyon and Turin from three hours and 43 minutes to under 1 hour and 47 minutes. About 4.5 million passengers per year are expected to use the route.

Systra’s involvement in TELT dates back to 2002. Over the years Systra and Systra Sotecni have delivered a number of studies and preparatory assignments, including project management of the Maddalena exploratory tunnel. Systra holds three additional contracts associated with the scheme: project management assistance for traffic and socio-economic studies; land acquisition in France managed by Systra’s property development subsidiary Systra Foncier; and reviewing pre-project and final studies.