T-level panels membership confirmed

The Department for Education has confirmed the names of the 38 industry professionals who have been given responsibility for drawing up the new construction T-levels.

T-levels, due to be introduced from 2020, are to be offered by schools and colleges as an alternative to A-levels to offer a more technical than academic education.

There are three construction-related T-levels courses being produced, each with its own industry panel to determine the content. These courses are: design, surveying & planning; onsite construction; and building services engineering.

The membership of each panel is set out below.

Construction T-level panels

Design, Surveying and Planning panel

Dayle Bayliss (Chair) – Dayle Bayliss Associates LLP, chartered building surveyor/partner

David Ewing – Local Authority Building Control, head of guidance

Edith Mueller – RBA Mueller Ltd, façade consultant

Harriet Harriss– Royal College of Art, head of MPhil/PhD Architecture/Interior Design research programmes

Ian Norman – Powell Dobson Architects Ltd, director

Lucy Wiltshire – Morgan Sindall, senior commercial manager

Mark Lawton – Skanska UK, chief engineering surveyor

Martyn Price – O'Halloran & O'Brien, workforce development director

Rebecca Lindridge – Aecom, associate quantity surveyor

Samantha Scott – Currie Brown, senior cost consultant

Steven Thompson – Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), associate director of the built environment, professional groups

Terry Stone – KBR, chief designer

Andrew Stanley – Institution of Civil Engineers, head of education policy

Andrew Thomas – Hyndburn Borough Council, building surveyor

Onsite Construction panel

Julian Weightman (Chair) – Bordercraft Group, managing director

Angela Laycock – British Army, major

Bruce Boughton – Lovell Partnerships, people development manager

Geoffrey Mann – NHBC, industry training manager

Gillian Cain – CITB, head of apprenticeships

Guy Poyser – Miller Homes, regional technical co-ordinator

Jason Duncan – Chameleon School of Construction Ltd, operations director

John Bradbury – Chichester College, head of learning for construction

Paul Sweeney – Countryside Properties, director

Robert Howard – RHTC Ltd, consultant, director of Tile Association

Sarah Garry – Build UK, skills manager

Simon Dixon – National Federation of Roofing Contractors, training manager

Building Services Engineering panel