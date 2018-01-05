Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Sun January 07 2018

News » UK » T-level panels membership confirmed » published 5 Jan 2018

T-level panels membership confirmed

The Department for Education has confirmed the names of the 38 industry professionals who have been given responsibility for drawing up the new construction T-levels.

T-levels, due to be introduced from 2020, are to be offered by schools and colleges as an alternative to A-levels to offer a more technical than academic education.

There are three construction-related T-levels courses being produced, each with its own industry panel to determine the content. These courses are: design, surveying & planning; onsite construction; and building services engineering.

The membership of each panel is set out below.

 

Construction T-level panels

 

Design, Surveying and Planning panel

  • Dayle Bayliss (Chair) – Dayle Bayliss Associates LLP, chartered building surveyor/partner
  • David Ewing – Local Authority Building Control, head of guidance
  • Edith Mueller – RBA Mueller Ltd, façade consultant
  • Harriet Harriss– Royal College of Art, head of MPhil/PhD Architecture/Interior Design research programmes
  • Ian Norman – Powell Dobson Architects Ltd, director
  • Lucy Wiltshire – Morgan Sindall, senior commercial manager
  • Mark Lawton – Skanska UK, chief engineering surveyor
  • Martyn Price – O'Halloran & O'Brien, workforce development director
  • Rebecca Lindridge – Aecom, associate quantity surveyor
  • Samantha Scott – Currie Brown, senior cost consultant
  • Steven Thompson – Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), associate director of the built environment, professional groups
  • Terry Stone – KBR, chief designer
  • Andrew Stanley – Institution of Civil Engineers, head of education policy
  • Andrew Thomas – Hyndburn Borough Council, building surveyor

 

Onsite Construction panel

  • Julian Weightman (Chair) – Bordercraft Group, managing director
  • Angela Laycock – British Army, major
  • Bruce Boughton – Lovell Partnerships, people development manager
  • Geoffrey Mann – NHBC, industry training manager
  • Gillian Cain – CITB, head of apprenticeships
  • Guy Poyser – Miller Homes, regional technical co-ordinator
  • Jason Duncan – Chameleon School of Construction Ltd, operations director
  • John Bradbury – Chichester College, head of learning for construction
  • Paul Sweeney – Countryside Properties, director
  • Robert Howard – RHTC Ltd, consultant, director of Tile Association
  • Sarah Garry – Build UK, skills manager
  • Simon Dixon – National Federation of Roofing Contractors, training manager

 

Building Services Engineering panel

  • David Matthews (Chair) – CEO of Institute of Domestic Heating &Environmental Engineering (IDHEE)
  • Danny Jones – Expertina Ltd, managing director
  • Paul Collins – Certsure LLP, technical services manager
  • Sarah Davis – Skills4Stem Ltd, chief executive
  • Jamie White – EDF Energy, central training manager
  • Michael Harvey – HETAS, training & technical support manager
  • Cat Hirst – UK Green Building Council, director of learning & innovation
  • Paul Downing – Compliance (Air & Water) Ltd, owner & principal consultant
  • Richard Bullock – Bridgwater & Taunton College, construction trades curriculum manager
  • Ian Billyard – Leeds College of Building, principal
  • Nicholas Wincott – Ground Source Heat Pump Association, chief executive
  • Graham Smith – Highway Electrical Association, chief executive

 

 

This article was published on 5 Jan 2018 (last updated on 5 Jan 2018).

