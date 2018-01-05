News » UK » T-level panels membership confirmed » published 5 Jan 2018
T-level panels membership confirmed
The Department for Education has confirmed the names of the 38 industry professionals who have been given responsibility for drawing up the new construction T-levels.
T-levels, due to be introduced from 2020, are to be offered by schools and colleges as an alternative to A-levels to offer a more technical than academic education.
There are three construction-related T-levels courses being produced, each with its own industry panel to determine the content. These courses are: design, surveying & planning; onsite construction; and building services engineering.
The membership of each panel is set out below.
Construction T-level panels
Design, Surveying and Planning panel
- Dayle Bayliss (Chair) – Dayle Bayliss Associates LLP, chartered building surveyor/partner
- David Ewing – Local Authority Building Control, head of guidance
- Edith Mueller – RBA Mueller Ltd, façade consultant
- Harriet Harriss– Royal College of Art, head of MPhil/PhD Architecture/Interior Design research programmes
- Ian Norman – Powell Dobson Architects Ltd, director
- Lucy Wiltshire – Morgan Sindall, senior commercial manager
- Mark Lawton – Skanska UK, chief engineering surveyor
- Martyn Price – O'Halloran & O'Brien, workforce development director
- Rebecca Lindridge – Aecom, associate quantity surveyor
- Samantha Scott – Currie Brown, senior cost consultant
- Steven Thompson – Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), associate director of the built environment, professional groups
- Terry Stone – KBR, chief designer
- Andrew Stanley – Institution of Civil Engineers, head of education policy
- Andrew Thomas – Hyndburn Borough Council, building surveyor
Onsite Construction panel
- Julian Weightman (Chair) – Bordercraft Group, managing director
- Angela Laycock – British Army, major
- Bruce Boughton – Lovell Partnerships, people development manager
- Geoffrey Mann – NHBC, industry training manager
- Gillian Cain – CITB, head of apprenticeships
- Guy Poyser – Miller Homes, regional technical co-ordinator
- Jason Duncan – Chameleon School of Construction Ltd, operations director
- John Bradbury – Chichester College, head of learning for construction
- Paul Sweeney – Countryside Properties, director
- Robert Howard – RHTC Ltd, consultant, director of Tile Association
- Sarah Garry – Build UK, skills manager
- Simon Dixon – National Federation of Roofing Contractors, training manager
Building Services Engineering panel
- David Matthews (Chair) – CEO of Institute of Domestic Heating &Environmental Engineering (IDHEE)
- Danny Jones – Expertina Ltd, managing director
- Paul Collins – Certsure LLP, technical services manager
- Sarah Davis – Skills4Stem Ltd, chief executive
- Jamie White – EDF Energy, central training manager
- Michael Harvey – HETAS, training & technical support manager
- Cat Hirst – UK Green Building Council, director of learning & innovation
- Paul Downing – Compliance (Air & Water) Ltd, owner & principal consultant
- Richard Bullock – Bridgwater & Taunton College, construction trades curriculum manager
- Ian Billyard – Leeds College of Building, principal
- Nicholas Wincott – Ground Source Heat Pump Association, chief executive
- Graham Smith – Highway Electrical Association, chief executive
