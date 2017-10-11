Tarmac buys out PFA partner

Tarmac has acquired Scottish Power’s 50% share of their ScotAsh joint venture to take full ownership of the materials business.

Tarmac, part of CRH these days, will continue to operate the company under the ScotAsh name, with the same range of products using recycled pulverised fuel ash (PFA) from power stations as an alternative to primary aggregates, cements and grouts.

Allan Everett, ash business manager at Tarmac, said: “Bringing the company fully into the Tarmac fold will help us further enhance the combined expertise of both businesses, leverage our national supply and import capabilities for PFA, and strengthen our ability to deliver the cutting-edge solutions to customers.”

ScotAsh began in 1999 in Kincardine-on-Forth as a joint venture between Lafarge Cemenet and Scottish Power.