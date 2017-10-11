News » UK » Tarmac buys out PFA partner » published 11 Oct 2017
Tarmac buys out PFA partner
Tarmac has acquired Scottish Power’s 50% share of their ScotAsh joint venture to take full ownership of the materials business.
Tarmac, part of CRH these days, will continue to operate the company under the ScotAsh name, with the same range of products using recycled pulverised fuel ash (PFA) from power stations as an alternative to primary aggregates, cements and grouts.
Allan Everett, ash business manager at Tarmac, said: “Bringing the company fully into the Tarmac fold will help us further enhance the combined expertise of both businesses, leverage our national supply and import capabilities for PFA, and strengthen our ability to deliver the cutting-edge solutions to customers.”
ScotAsh began in 1999 in Kincardine-on-Forth as a joint venture between Lafarge Cemenet and Scottish Power.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 11 Oct 2017 (last updated on 11 Oct 2017).