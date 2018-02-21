Tarmac faces more strike action

The industrial dispute at Tarmac Building Products in Essex has escalated with further strike dates announced by the Unite union.

Unite members at Tarmac Building Products in Stanford Le Hope are taking two days’ strike action this week and will also be walking out for four days in March – Tuesday 6th, Thursday 8th, Tuesday 20th and Thursday 22nd March.

With three strike days in January, this makes a total of nine days of strike action and further strike dates are set to be announced in the coming days.

Tarmac Building Products makes concrete breeze blocks. The dispute is over the company’s decision to impose a new contract on new starters that the union says will result in them receiving lower rates of pay, creating a two tier workforce.

Unite regional officer Guy Langston said: “Tarmac was warned that further strike dates would be announced if this dispute was not resolved. Due to the company’s refusal to bring forward proposals to resolve this dispute, that is what happened.”

He added: “The strikes are having a severe effect on the company’s production capabilities. It is clearly in Tarmac’s interests to table fresh proposals to end this dispute.”