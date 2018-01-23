Tarmac hit by industrial unrest

CRH subsidiary Tarmac Building Products is facing a series of strikes in a dispute with employees over pay and two tier working.

Last ditch talks are planned tomorrow (24th January 2018) but if these fail there will be seven one-day strikes at the company over the next two months.

According to the Unite union, which represents the workforce, Tarmac Building Products is trying to introduce inferior terms and conditions for new starters at Stanford Le Hope in Essex. This will create a two tier workforce as new starters will receive less pay than colleagues, the union says.

Unite and Tarmac met for talks under the auspices of the Advisory, Conciliation & Arbitration Service (ACAS) before Christmas. Although the talks stretched into the New Year, no progress was made, Unite says.

Unite has already held a ballot for strike action, which produced a huge yes vote. It has planned a series of 24-hour strikes with the first scheduled for Tuesday 30th January, with further strikes on 6th, 8th 20th, 22nd February and then on 20th and 22nd March.

After Unite served the notice for strike action Tarmac suggested further talks, which will take place on Wednesday 24th January.

Unite regional officer Guy Langston said: “Unite’s members have made it totally clear they will simply not accept their terms and conditions being eroded. Tarmac’s plan to cut pay for new starters is the thin edge of the wedge. Our members believe that if this is unchallenged it will lead to further attacks on terms and conditions.

“Our members are only taking strike action as a last resort as a result of the company’s refusal to negotiate. Strike action will create serious disruption to Tarmac’s business but managers have brought this on themselves.”