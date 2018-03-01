Tarmac takes on Carillion JV staff

Tarmac has taken on 45 former Carillion employees that were previously working on Carillion/Tarmac joint venture highways projects.

Projects including the Finningley & Rossington regeneration route scheme, the A50 Growth Corridor and the Eastern Highways Alliance were previously being delivered by Carillion and Tarmac in joint venture. Since Carillion’s demise into liquidation in January, Tarmac is now going it alone, aided by its supply chain partners. It has now formally taken on the Carillion workforce, including two apprentices.

Martin Riley, senior vice president at Tarmac, said: “We have been able to offer these talented individuals job security and look forward to helping them develop their careers with Tarmac. As a former apprentice myself, it’s particularly pleasing to be able to welcome some apprentices, especially as our 2018 apprenticeship scheme is about to be launched. These new colleagues will help us provide reassurance to customers and the public that important infrastructure projects will continue to be delivered on schedule.”