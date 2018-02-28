Task force formed for proposed Helsinki-Tallinn tunnel

The Finnish Ministry of Transport and Communications has set up a task force to examine whether and how to proceed with a proposed rail tunnel linking Helsinki to Tallinn in Estonia.

A study published earlier this month had confirmed the potential benefits of the proposed FinEst Link (link opens in new tab).

“A railway tunnel between Tallinn and Helsinki would be a significant step in improving connections between Finland and Europe,” said minister of transport and communications Anne Berner. “It is now important to continue the good research work together with the key stakeholders.”

One of the tasks of the task force is to examine the need for further studies and how they could be financed. In its work, the group will take into account the results and recommendations of the FinEst Link study. The group will also consider the far-reaching economic impacts of the tunnel, questions related to financing, connections between transport and logistics and the related business models, travel chains and future technological development.

The task force has representatives from the Finnish Ministry of Transport & Communications, Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs & Communications and cities of Helsinki and Tallinn. In support of its work, the group will also hear from other parties related to the project.

The deadline for the task force’s work is May this year.

Further Images