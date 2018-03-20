TDL adds Mecalac franchise in Scotland

Mecalac Construction Equipment UK has appointed TDL Equipment as its dealer for Central Belt and Southern Scotland.

Operating from a new site in Coatbridge, TDL is now responsible for product sales, service agreements, maintenance checks and aftersales support for Mecalac backhoe loaders, site dumpers and compaction rollers – products acquired by Mecalac in its December 2016 purchase of Terex GB.

TDL, originally Terex Distribution Ltd, retains strong connections with former Terex businesses, like Mecalac UK. It is also a dealer for Terex Trucks (now a Volvo business), Atlas (now independent from Terex) and Genie telehandlers (still Terex). It is also a dealer for Chinese-made Sany excavators.

TDL Equipment business development manager Kenny Price said: “Joining the Mecalac dealer network comes at a hugely exciting time for TDL. Having recently expanded into new premises, expanding our equipment offer provides an excellent platform to further drive business growth.”

He added: “Mecalac equipment is innovative, flexible and specifically designed with urban construction sites in mind. There is significant demand for the latest range across Scotland, so we’re confident that working with Mecalac will help us to further drive national growth.”