News » Plant » TDL adds Mecalac franchise in Scotland » published 20 Mar 2018
TDL adds Mecalac franchise in Scotland
Mecalac Construction Equipment UK has appointed TDL Equipment as its dealer for Central Belt and Southern Scotland.
Operating from a new site in Coatbridge, TDL is now responsible for product sales, service agreements, maintenance checks and aftersales support for Mecalac backhoe loaders, site dumpers and compaction rollers – products acquired by Mecalac in its December 2016 purchase of Terex GB.
TDL, originally Terex Distribution Ltd, retains strong connections with former Terex businesses, like Mecalac UK. It is also a dealer for Terex Trucks (now a Volvo business), Atlas (now independent from Terex) and Genie telehandlers (still Terex). It is also a dealer for Chinese-made Sany excavators.
TDL Equipment business development manager Kenny Price said: “Joining the Mecalac dealer network comes at a hugely exciting time for TDL. Having recently expanded into new premises, expanding our equipment offer provides an excellent platform to further drive business growth.”
He added: “Mecalac equipment is innovative, flexible and specifically designed with urban construction sites in mind. There is significant demand for the latest range across Scotland, so we’re confident that working with Mecalac will help us to further drive national growth.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 20 Mar 2018 (last updated on 20 Mar 2018).