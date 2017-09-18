Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » Over £20m » Team in place for Amazon Mega Shed » published 18 Sep 2017

Team in place for Amazon Mega Shed

ISG has been confirmed as main contractor for online retailer Amazon’s Mega Shed project in Bristol and brought in Doncaster-based Mech FS as its mechanical and electrical subcontractor.

Amazon's Hemel Hempstead distribution centre Above: Amazon's Hemel Hempstead distribution centre

The 2.2 million square foot multi-storey Amazon Mega Shed is to be built at Severnside Distribution Land’s logistics development at Central Park in Avonmouth. It is the first build that Amazon has self-developed and will take the retailer’s number of UK fulfilment centres to 16.

Mech FS recently completed the fit-out of a multi-storey 1.2 million square foot warehouse for Amazon in Warrington.

Paul Sutherland, chief executive of Mech FS, said: “To be chosen as the mechanical and engineering partner for Amazon by the construction company ISG, on the first distribution centre they have self-developed is a fantastic coup for our company.”

He added: “We are making great strides with our in-house 3D technology capabilities at present and we couldn’t ask for a bigger and better project to demonstrate our expertise on.”

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 18 Sep 2017 (last updated on 19 Sep 2017).

More News Channels