News » Over £20m » Team in place for Amazon Mega Shed » published 18 Sep 2017
Team in place for Amazon Mega Shed
ISG has been confirmed as main contractor for online retailer Amazon’s Mega Shed project in Bristol and brought in Doncaster-based Mech FS as its mechanical and electrical subcontractor.
The 2.2 million square foot multi-storey Amazon Mega Shed is to be built at Severnside Distribution Land’s logistics development at Central Park in Avonmouth. It is the first build that Amazon has self-developed and will take the retailer’s number of UK fulfilment centres to 16.
Mech FS recently completed the fit-out of a multi-storey 1.2 million square foot warehouse for Amazon in Warrington.
Paul Sutherland, chief executive of Mech FS, said: “To be chosen as the mechanical and engineering partner for Amazon by the construction company ISG, on the first distribution centre they have self-developed is a fantastic coup for our company.”
He added: “We are making great strides with our in-house 3D technology capabilities at present and we couldn’t ask for a bigger and better project to demonstrate our expertise on.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 18 Sep 2017 (last updated on 19 Sep 2017).