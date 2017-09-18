Team in place for Amazon Mega Shed

ISG has been confirmed as main contractor for online retailer Amazon’s Mega Shed project in Bristol and brought in Doncaster-based Mech FS as its mechanical and electrical subcontractor.

The 2.2 million square foot multi-storey Amazon Mega Shed is to be built at Severnside Distribution Land’s logistics development at Central Park in Avonmouth. It is the first build that Amazon has self-developed and will take the retailer’s number of UK fulfilment centres to 16.

Mech FS recently completed the fit-out of a multi-storey 1.2 million square foot warehouse for Amazon in Warrington.

Paul Sutherland, chief executive of Mech FS, said: “To be chosen as the mechanical and engineering partner for Amazon by the construction company ISG, on the first distribution centre they have self-developed is a fantastic coup for our company.”

He added: “We are making great strides with our in-house 3D technology capabilities at present and we couldn’t ask for a bigger and better project to demonstrate our expertise on.”