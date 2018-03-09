Team picked for €1bn Rotterdam motorway

The Dutch government has named the winning consortium for the A16 motorway project.

The De Groene Boog consortium - made up of Besix Group, Dura Vermeer Groep, Van Oord PPP, John Laing Investments Limited, RebelValley and TBI PPP – will be responsible for designing, building and pre-financing the project the a new motorway along the northeast periphery of Rotterdam.

The De Groene Boog consortium will also be responsible for a twenty-year maintenance period. Construction is expected to start in early 2019, for completion in 2024.

Client for the scheme is Rijkswaterstaat, the government agency responsible for the design, construction, management and maintenance of the Netherlands’ main physical infrastructure.

Rijkswaterstaat selected the consortium’s tender because it the ‘most economically advantageous tender’. Tenders were assessed on criteria as 'sustainability', 'risk management' and 'nuisance reduction'.

Three different consortia submitted tenders in early 2018. Following the provisional award, made known to candidates on 8 March, the consortia that were not awarded the contract will have a twenty-day period in which to object.

The project had been announced in 2011, when the value was put at €990m (£885m), and Arup was appointed in 2016 (links open in new tabs).

