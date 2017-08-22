News » Plant » Telehandler driver survives 50ft pit fall » published 22 Aug 2017
Telehandler driver survives 50ft pit fall
A telehandler driver has survived a 50ft fall into a waste pit at a Coventry recycling facility.
The operator drove his Liebherr machine over the edge of the pit and was trapped for three hours before being taken to hospital with what were described as only relatively minor injuries.
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to reports of a man who was trapped in a vehicle which had fallen into a pit at the Coventry & Solihull Waste Disposal Company waste facility on Bar Road in Coventry shortly after 10.30am on Monday morning (21st August 2017).
Paramedics from the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) worked with the fire service’s technical team to help rescue the man from the 50ft-deep pit. The rescue operation took three hours because of the difficulties of the location, the ambulance service said.
“The man was treated on scene for relatively minor injuries before being taken by land ambulance to University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire,” it added.
This article was published on 22 Aug 2017 (last updated on 22 Aug 2017).