Telford puts £220m highways maintenance deal up for grabs

Telford & Wrekin Council is seeking expressions of interest from suitably qualified contractors to take over its highways maintenance services.

The contract will run for an initial seven years, until the end of March 2026, with an option to renew for a further seven years. Contract value over the full term is estimated at £220m.

The preferred bidder is expected to be appointed in September 2018 and start work in April 2019, replacing the current highways contract with TWS.

A similar procurement process for the council’s grounds maintenance and street cleaning services will also begin soon.

These services are also currently provided by TWS (Telford & Wrekin Services Ltd), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Focsa Services (UK).

Telford & Wrekin Council has 626 miles of road, 132 miles of cycle ways, 135 bridges, 120 roundabouts and 16,000 street signs to be looked after.

Interested bidders can register for further information through the council’s procurement portal.