Tender issued for Dubai tower published 15 Mar 2018
Tender issued for Dubai tower
Damac Properties has opened the tender process for the second of six towers at its Aykon City development in Dubai.
The tower includes three basements, a ground floor and 10 podium levels, in addition to a ‘lifestyle and entertainment’ level, 49 residential floors and a rooftop. The total built up area will be 1.7 million square feet.
“Construction development at Aykon City site is progressing rapidly with piling work for this tower already completed, so we have moved to the tendering stage which will see a new construction partner being appointed as early as May 2018,” said Damac Properties senior vice president – commercial Mohammed Tahaineh.
Damac recently appointed China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) to take on the approximately AED600m construction of the first tower.
Aykon City’s development plan consists of residences, serviced apartments, a hotel and office space, overlooking Dubai Canal. It will also be home to Aykon Plaza, an entertainment with swimming pools, a spa, beach club, cafes, restaurants, yoga and tai-chi areas, as well as a residents-only private recreation space.
