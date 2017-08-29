Tendering starts for £3bn HS2 London stations work

The procurement process for contractors to build HS2’s Euston station and Old Oak Common transport hub has begun, with the contract notice now published.

The transformation of Euston station is budgeted at £1.65bn and the construction of a new hub at Old Oak Common, between Harlesden and East Acton, is budgeted at £1.3bn.

Construction at both sites is expected to start by the end of 2018.

Contracts for HS2’s Birmingham stations will follow in 2018, with all the new stations expected to be ready for passengers in 2026.

HS2 chief executive Mark Thurston said: “Launching this competition is another major milestone for HS2. Over the next decade, the successful bidders will go on to build two of the most challenging and high profile elements of the project – a brand new transport hub at Old Oak Common that will kick-start the regeneration of the site plus a major expansion of Euston.

“We’re looking for the best the construction industry has to offer. Companies that share our commitment to safety, efficiency, environmental protection and value for money. Together we will create two iconic stations – gateways to the capital and to the nation that local communities and the travelling public can be proud to call their own.”

Transport minister Paul Maynard said: “The winning bidders will need to ensure that the stations provide the best possible customer experience. But there will also be huge and exciting opportunities for development around all HS2 station sites, not just in London and the West Midlands, but also in Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield and the East Midlands, unlocking huge opportunities for new jobs, homes and economic growth.”

Working with HS2 Ltd and the Euston and Old Oak Common designers, the winning bidders will act as ‘construction partners’, responsible for programme management as well as procuring, integrating and managing the supply chains.

It is expected that around 4,000 jobs will be supported during construction of the two stations.

The Old Oak Common hub will have a Crossrail interconnection. At Euston, 11 new platforms, built in two phases, will nearly triple capacity.

Bidders for both contracts are expected to be invited to tender by the end of the year, with contract award in autumn 2018. Market engagement has already begun for the Birmingham stations and the procurement process is expected to begin early next year with contract award in 2020. The procurement process for the construction of the Birmingham stations, which have shorter lead-in times, is expected to begin in 2018 with contracts awarded in 2020.

In July 2017 the following design teams were invited to tender for the four core HS2 stations. (Lead architects are included in brackets)

Old Oak Common

Mott MacDonald (Weston Williamson + Partners and Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners)

Ove Arup & Partners International (Grimshaw)

Team OOC: Jacobs, BuroHappold Engineering and Idom

WSP UK (WilkinsonEyre working with Chapman Taylor)

London Euston

Arcadis (Foster + Partners)

Ove Arup & Partners International (Grimshaw)

WSP UK (WilkinsonEyre working with Chapman Taylor)

In addition, the following were invited to participate in competitive dialogue for the role of Euston Master Development Partner, to design, deliver and manage the development on and around the Euston site: