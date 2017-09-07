News » International » Thales wins Taiwan metro signalling contract » published 7 Sep 2017
Thales wins Taiwan metro signalling contract
Thales has won the signalling contract for a new light rail transit project in Taiwan.
Other aspects of the contract include systems for communications and the operation control centre (OCC). China Steel Corporation awarded Thales the contract, which involves design, manufacture and delivery.
The Ankeng Light Rail Transit (LRT) system is being developed by the New Taipei City Department of Rapid Transit Systems. The project is part of a transport expansion plan for the Greater Taipei region that aims to reduce travelling time between regions and to alleviate the busy traffic volumes within the metropolitan area. It is scheduled to enter service in early 2022.
The turnkey solution that Thales will provide comprises signalling, automatic vehicle localisation, priority management at road crossings, passengers services such as the public address system, communications technology, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and project management, as well as installation, testing and commissioning.
This article was published on 7 Sep 2017 (last updated on 7 Sep 2017).