Fri November 24 2017

News » UK » The Construction Index Black Friday Magazine Deal.. 10 Issues Just £10! » published 24 Nov 2017

The Construction Index Black Friday Magazine Deal.. 10 Issues Just £10!

Pick up a year’s subscription for The Construction Index magazine for just £10. Yes, that’s right, just £10 for 10 issues of The Construction Index monthly magazine delivered to your doormat.

To start your year long subscription, Call 08442736153 (Local rate) Ordering takes less than a minute. NO CARD DETAILS NEEDED.

Cover price is £5 per issue, but with our special Black Friday promotion, you can save £40 a year and pay just £1 per issue. For reasons of postal costs, this massive £40 saving, is only available to UK residents. 

The Construction Index magazine is published ten times a year, full of glossy project reports, industry news and data, plant news and innovation from the publishing industry’s most experienced team of specialist construction journalists. http://www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/magazine

 

                                                                     CALL NOW 08442736153 

 

**New UK subscription only - Payable on invoice, £10 only - 1st issues posted 5th Jan 2018**

 

This article was published on 24 Nov 2017 (last updated on 24 Nov 2017).

