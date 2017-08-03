Third man dies from Crewe crane collapse

A third man has now died as a result of a tower crane collapse in Crewe six weeks ago.

A tower crane being assembled by hire company Falcon at a new-build care home development in Crewe toppled over on 21st June. David Newall, aged 36, and Rhys Barker, 18, were killed in the collapse. David Webb, 43, was injured and taken to hospital. All three were Falcon employees.

Cheshire police, investigating the incident with the Health & Safety Executive, said on 2nd August that Mr Webb had now also died as a result of his injuries.

His family said: "Dave died from doing a job that he loved and was very passionate about. Dave was a fun loving character who lived his life to the full. He was known for his large personality and sung his way through life.

"He will be sadly missed by his partner Nathalie, children Maisy and Charlie, his mum Jenny, his sister Julie, his brother Mark, their families and his many friends. It's a heartbreaking time for the family as we lost Dave's beloved father Alan six days before Dave passed away.

Cheshire police said that they were continuing to work alongside the HSE and local authority building control to establish the full circumstances of the incident.