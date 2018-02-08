Three picked for £300m Metropolitan framework

Three major contractors have been chosen by Metropolitan Housing Trust for a four-year construction framework valued at £300m.

Wates Construction, Bouygues (UK) and Laing O'Rourke Construction have been selected to undertake construction works for large new build and regeneration schemes for Metropolitan Housing Trust.

The three contractors were chosen for the trust’s first tier construction partner framework from 13 tenders received.

Metropolitan builds approximately 1,000 new homes a year, mostly in apartment blocks, in and around London.