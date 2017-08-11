Thwaites dealer smashes first year target

Worthing-based Jim Dicker Plant Sales has been a Thwaites dumper dealer for just a year and has already nearly doubled its first-year sales target.

Thwaites dumpers were added to the Jim Dicker’s product range in June 2016, with a target of selling 80 machines in the first year. In fact he sold more than 150 across Sussex and Surrey.

He has set a new target for the year ahead of 200 machines.

Thwaites managing director Ian Brown said: “Thwaites were delighted just 12 months ago to welcome Jim Dicker Plant Sales as a UK distributor, giving additional reach to site dumper customers across Sussex and Surrey. A great relationship has been established during this period, allowing the tradition, investment and innovation we deliver as a manufacturer, to match the sales and operational excellence Jim and [his wife] Suzanne deliver their customers."