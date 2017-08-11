Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

News » Plant » Thwaites dealer smashes first year target » published 11 Aug 2017

Thwaites dealer smashes first year target

Worthing-based Jim Dicker Plant Sales has been a Thwaites dumper dealer for just a year and has already nearly doubled its first-year sales target.

Left to right are Jim Dicker, Thwaites MD Ian Brown, Suzanne Dicker, and Thwaites national sales manager Andy Sabin. Above: Left to right are Jim Dicker, Thwaites MD Ian Brown, Suzanne Dicker, and Thwaites national sales manager Andy Sabin.

Thwaites dumpers were added to the Jim Dicker’s product range in June 2016, with a target of selling 80 machines in the first year. In fact he sold more than 150 across Sussex and Surrey.

He has set a new target for the year ahead of 200 machines.

Thwaites managing director Ian Brown said: “Thwaites were delighted just 12 months ago to welcome Jim Dicker Plant Sales as a UK distributor, giving additional reach to site dumper customers across Sussex and Surrey. A great relationship has been established during this period, allowing the tradition, investment and innovation we deliver as a manufacturer, to match the sales and operational excellence Jim and [his wife] Suzanne deliver their customers."

 

 

This article was published on 11 Aug 2017 (last updated on 11 Aug 2017).

