News » Plant » Thwaites dealer smashes first year target » published 11 Aug 2017
Thwaites dealer smashes first year target
Worthing-based Jim Dicker Plant Sales has been a Thwaites dumper dealer for just a year and has already nearly doubled its first-year sales target.
Thwaites dumpers were added to the Jim Dicker’s product range in June 2016, with a target of selling 80 machines in the first year. In fact he sold more than 150 across Sussex and Surrey.
He has set a new target for the year ahead of 200 machines.
Thwaites managing director Ian Brown said: “Thwaites were delighted just 12 months ago to welcome Jim Dicker Plant Sales as a UK distributor, giving additional reach to site dumper customers across Sussex and Surrey. A great relationship has been established during this period, allowing the tradition, investment and innovation we deliver as a manufacturer, to match the sales and operational excellence Jim and [his wife] Suzanne deliver their customers."
This article was published on 11 Aug 2017 (last updated on 11 Aug 2017).