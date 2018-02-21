Timber frame maker heads for £100m turnover

Building timber frames for house-builders has put Stewart Milne Timber Systems on course to hit its five-year targets.

Stewart Milne Group reports that sales for its timber systems business have doubled in the last four years to reach £65m last year, and are on track to reach £100m by 2021, in line with its five-year plan.

The company attributes growth to providing house-builders with timber frames. The offsite manufacturing business now employs 300 people in its two factories in Westhill, Aberdeen and Witney, Oxfordshire and is producing timber systems for 7,000 homes in the UK annually.

Alex Goodfellow, managing director of Stewart Milne Timber Systems, said: “Increasingly the government and local authorities are looking to off-site construction to accelerate the building of high quality, affordable new homes. Engineered timber homes are not only manufactured from the world’s most environmentally friendly construction material but also significantly reduce build times on site, improve standards of build quality and reduce health and safety risks during construction.

“There’s growing acknowledgement of the many benefits of timber systems, and we have a proven track record across a number of sectors. New digital technologies like BIM (building information modelling) are the next frontier, which is why we’ve invested in developing the first-ever online BIM library in our sector, allowing architects and clients to specify projects within real-world parameters. We’re in an excellent position to grow our market share over the next year.”

Around 90% of all new homes in Scotland are built using offsite timber solutions. One in four of those – 16,000 – was built with timber systems manufactured at Stewart Milne’s factory in Westhill.