Tool hire firms vote in favour of levy

In-scope members of Hire Association Europe have voted to support renewal of the Construction Industry Training Board levy.

However, as with many other organisations, HAE’s backing is marginal and conditional

HAE managing director Graham Arundell said: “We polled in-scope members about the proposals and received a mixed response; just a very slight margin in support of the CITB package. It was not an overwhelming level of support and therefore HAE backing is conditional.”

He added: “We want the pace of change and reform at CITB to be intensified, with a greater level of support for supply chain specialities, such as hire and rental, and for SMEs. A simpler grants system is also much needed which responds to market needs and not those of a bureaucracy.

“Nationally, there remains confusion about the purpose and cost of having both a CITB levy and an apprenticeship levy. We want government and CITB to work together so levy-payers have greater clarity about the respective funds and their allocation.”