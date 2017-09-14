Tool hire sector divided on CITB

Plant and tool hire firms are split on how to vote in the current vote to retain the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) levy.

The CITB levy only exists with the consent of the industry and the three-yearly consensus seeking process is now in its final weeks.

Joining the CITB levy consensus debate, Hire Association Europe (HAE) managing director Graham Arundell said: "Member's views remain split about the CITB levy proposals for 2018-20. There is a strong desire to see more impetus and investment directed at skills and shaping the future workforce, but unease persists at the slow pace of change and reform within CITB.

“We know that having both the national apprenticeship levy and the CITB levy is a cause of some confusion and resentment at seemingly paying twice for similar outcomes. It has to be said that the information from CITB has been incomplete and we would have preferred greater clarity about the total CITB offer, including support for smaller businesses in-scope for the CITB levy.

“With only a few weeks left until consensus engagement comes to an end, HAE will be focused on encouraging members to respond to our survey and then sharing the outcome with CITB by the end of September. Running such a major engagement exercise over the summer months has been less than ideal.”