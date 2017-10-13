Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

News » Plant » Tracking device leads to plant haul discovery » published 13 Oct 2017

Tracking device leads to plant haul discovery

Police in Yorkshire are investigating the discovery of a haul of stolen construction plant.

The discovery was made in Scarborough thanks to one of the machines being fitted with a tracking device.

Tracking specialist AMI’s monitoring station received a phone call in the morning of 2nd October from a customer reporting the theft of a Bomag BW120 road roller. The roller was protected with a covertly installed AT5 tracking device, plus a third party immobiliser. The AT5 uses GPS (global positioning system), GSM (global system for mobile communications) and RF (radio frequency) technology to deliver tracking accuracy of within 1 metre.

On receiving the call, AMI activated the tracking system and monitored the movement of the roller as it was transported inside a vehicle along the M18. AMI’s finder team then went in pursuit, ending at a locked compound in Scarborough. A drone was then sent up to get photographic evidence that the roller was in the compound and police then called.

On searching the compound a haul of other stolen equipment worth £250,000 was found, including another stolen roller, a Manitou telehandler, a JCB telehandler and other items of equipment.

 

 

This article was published on 13 Oct 2017 (last updated on 13 Oct 2017).

