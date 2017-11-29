Training firm switches to Cat

Construction Training & Development (CTD) has bought its first Caterpillar machine and has now lined up dealer Finning UK & Ireland as its preferred supplier.

Bournemouth-based CTD provides contractors and civil engineers with Construction Plant Competence Scheme (CPCS). Most of its fleet is JCB but it is now moving to Cat following what it describes as ‘issues’ with the current fleet.

CTD’s first Cat is a 313F LGC hydraulic excavator, with a customer support agreement.

Managing director Paul Crabb said: “I acquired CTD three years ago and was unhappy with the current equipment supplier. For the number of hours and amount of training we do here, we needed both a reliable machine, and a reliable back-up service. This is why I approached Finning.

“I took our CTD product tester to Desford to trial the machine, having operated other manufacturer’s machinery all his life, I was happy to see that he didn’t need much convincing when we arrived. He said the Cat machine was incredibly comfortable and commented on the machines fuel efficiency; by the end of the day we couldn’t get him out of it.”

Mr Crabb added: “It is so important in this industry to provide high quality training and development, with the best equipment and fleet, we can ensure operators are safe and skilled at work. The Cat 313F L GC is a great addition, and we’re now looking to swap our entire fleet over in the next two years.”