News » UK » Trump hands Balfour £20m for starters » published 18 Jan 2018
Trump hands Balfour £20m for starters
Balfour Beatty’s 2017 profits are set to be boosted by an additional £20m from Donald Trump.
That’s what the US president’s cut in business tax is worth to the UK-based construction giant’s bottom line. And there is more to come.
The US government recently passed the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act which contains significant tax reform measures. Although the reforms are subject to further guidance and interpretations from the US Authorities, Balfour Beatty has been looking at the implications of the changes.
The reduction in US Federal corporate income tax rates from 35% to 21% will lead to a reduction in the effective tax rate on US earnings from c.40% to c.26% in 2018 and beyond.
Furthermore, as a result of this reduced tax rate on US assets the directors’ valuation of Balfour Beatty Investments portfolio will increase by approximately £95m.
In addition to this, the company expects 2017 earnings to benefit from a one-off non-cash credit from the revaluation of US deferred tax liabilities, expected to be approximately £20m.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 18 Jan 2018 (last updated on 18 Jan 2018).