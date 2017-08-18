News » UK » Turf cut on stage two of Ings regeneration » published 18 Aug 2017
Turf cut on stage two of Ings regeneration
Compendium Living has begun construction work on the next phase of a regeneration scheme in Hull after an official ground-breaking with local councillors.
The Leeway 2 off Saltshouse Road in Ings will provide a further 68 new homes to meet local housing demand.
Four bungalows will be made available via affordable housing provider Together Housing. The remaining 64 two, three and four bedroom homes will be available for sale on the open market from early 2018.
This stage two of The Leeway scheme. There are at least another five phases planned over the coming years, providing more than 700 homes.
Compendium Living also has a £100m project in Derby in construction. The Castleward scheme will provide 800 new homes, 35,000 square feet of commercial retail space and a new primary school.
This article was published on 18 Aug 2017 (last updated on 18 Aug 2017).