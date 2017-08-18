Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » UK » Turf cut on stage two of Ings regeneration » published 18 Aug 2017

Turf cut on stage two of Ings regeneration

Compendium Living has begun construction work on the next phase of a regeneration scheme in Hull after an official ground-breaking with local councillors.

Compendium Living managing director Dave Bullock, left, cuts turf with Hull city councillor John Black Above: Compendium Living managing director Dave Bullock, left, cuts turf with Hull city councillor John Black

The Leeway 2 off Saltshouse Road in Ings will provide a further 68 new homes to meet local housing demand.

Four bungalows will be made available via affordable housing provider Together Housing.  The remaining 64 two, three and four bedroom homes will be available for sale on the open market from early 2018.

This stage two of The Leeway scheme. There are at least another five phases planned over the coming years, providing more than 700 homes.

Compendium Living also has a £100m project in Derby in construction. The Castleward scheme will provide 800 new homes, 35,000 square feet of commercial retail space and a new primary school.

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 18 Aug 2017 (last updated on 18 Aug 2017).

More News Channels