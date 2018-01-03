Tyler takes the chair at Amey

Former Balfour Beatty chief executive Ian Tyler has been appointed non-executive chairman of Spanish-owned construction group Amey.

Ian Tyler succeeds former Whitehall mandarin Sir Richard Mottram as chairman of the Ferrovial subsidiary. He had held the post since 2008.

Mr Tyler was chief executive of Balfour Beatty from 2005 until March 2013, having joined the company in 1996 as finance director. At Balfour Beatty he oversaw a period of substantial growth that culminated in the near-collapse of the business as it made losses of £59m in 2014 and £199m in 2015.

In November 2013 he became chairman of Bovis Homes Group, a position he still holds. Bovis soared to record profits in 2015 of £160m but as it pushed for further growth hit the headlines in 2017 for all the wrong reasons. The company admitted to having encouraged customers to move into unfinished homes to hit sales targets. (A Facebook group called Bovis Homes Victims has 2,590 members.) The Bovis board removed chief executive David Ritchie and subsequently brought in former Galliford Try boss Greg Fitzgerald to reshape the business.

Ian Tyler is also non-executive chairman of Cairn Energy and a non-executive director of BAE Systems and Cable & Wireless Communications.

Amey chief executive Andy Milner said: “We are really pleased that Ian is joining the board of Amey as non-exec chairman. Ian is a very well qualified and experienced executive and non-executive, who brings a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm for the sectors in which we operate.”

Mr Tyler said: “Following on from a difficult period for the sector, it is clear that the Amey business has navigated this situation well and this is an exciting time to be joining. I look forward to working with the leadership team to realise the Amey ambition of creating better places for people to live, work and travel.”