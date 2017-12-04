Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Tue December 05 2017

News » International » UAE-Italian JV picked for 450-shop mall » published 4 Dec 2017

UAE-Italian JV picked for 450-shop mall

A UAE-Italian joint venture has been appointed as lead contractor for a US$1.2bn (£890m) shopping centre on Reem Island off Abu Dhabi.

The joint venture for the Reem Mall is made up of Italy’s Itinera and UAE-based Ghantoot. The mall in the Najmat District of Reem Island will have 450 stores and food and beverage outlets spread over 2.9 million square fee. It will also include educational and entertainment attractions.

The project is being developed by Al Farwaniya Property Developments, a partnership between three Kuwait-based companies: Agility, Agility affiliate United Projects for Aviation Services Company (UPAC) and National Real Estate Company (NREC).

Shane Eldstrom, CEO of Al Farwaniya Property Developments, said: “This is a major milestone toward delivery of Abu Dhabi’s new lifestyle, retail and entertainment destination. We are very excited about working with the Itinera Ghantoot JV. We are confident that they will perform work of the highest quality and deliver a mall that Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE can truly be proud of.”

 

 

This article was published on 4 Dec 2017 (last updated on 4 Dec 2017).

