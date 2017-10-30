UK customer for new Demag City crane

McGovern Crane Hire is one of the first UK buyers of the new Demag AC 45 City crane.

The Demag AC 45 City represents a revival of a concept introduced in 1996 but had recently fallen out of fashion.

City class all terrain cranes were first produced by Japanese manufacturers Kobelco and Kato as road-legal mini rough terrains – a single cab for driving and crane operations but with chassis and tyres suitable for driving on highways. In 1996 Demag took the Japanese concept and produced the first European single-cab all terrain compact crane, the original AC 25 City, a two-axle 25-tonner. A three-axle 40-tonner soon followed.

The new AC 45 City is a three-axle crane that weighs 34 tonnes or less when fully equipped and has a maximum rated capacity of 45 tonnes.

With a length of 8.68 metres, a width of 2.55 metres, and a height of 3.16 metres, Terex claims that the Demag AC 45 City is the most compact dimensions in its class.

Terex launched the new City crane at its factory in Germany last week with all the usual razzmatazz.

Kieran McGovern, contract lifting manager at McGovern Crane Hire, was among the attendees. “The crane looks amazing,” he posted on social media. He placed an order and expects delivery in May 2018.

McGovern already has an original AC 40 City crane in its fleet, as well as a 13-tonne Kato CR130RI from Japan.

Demag AC 40 City: brief specs